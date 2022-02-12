Trexquant Investment LP Sells 10,214 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brunswick by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,216,000 after buying an additional 372,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,976,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after buying an additional 191,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

