Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,129,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 61.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 717,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Vistra by 61.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 51.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 527,742 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 6.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,200,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Vistra by 6.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $21.81 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

