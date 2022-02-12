Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,900 B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,449,000 after buying an additional 143,679 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 56.4% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after purchasing an additional 254,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,274,000 after purchasing an additional 239,868 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.35 per share, with a total value of $1,547,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

