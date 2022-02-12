StockNews.com Upgrades Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.38.

CHUY opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $551.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

