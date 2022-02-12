StockNews.com Upgrades Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.38.
CHUY opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $551.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35.
About Chuy’s
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
