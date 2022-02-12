41,081 Shares in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in InnovAge by 24.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 355,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in InnovAge by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in InnovAge by 19.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 237,967 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 1.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 320.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 314,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Get InnovAge alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV).

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.