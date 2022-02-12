Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 256,817 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 488.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 99.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 164,680 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Terex by 28.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth $227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Terex by 3,044.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Terex Co. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

