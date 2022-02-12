Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,200 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $873,153.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $279,256.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,599 shares of company stock worth $5,284,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

