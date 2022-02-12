Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,600 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $13,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,617,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $8,583,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds acquired 2,843,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $45.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

