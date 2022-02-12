Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 48.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 278.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,191,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,813,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,958,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS opened at $174.90 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

