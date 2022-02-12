72,676 Shares in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Metromile by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,866 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Metromile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metromile alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MILE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metromile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Shares of MILE stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Metromile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.