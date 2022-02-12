PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVOJ. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,395,000.

Evo Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

