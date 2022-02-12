Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.70 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,818 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth $314,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.7% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMAB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

OMAB opened at $58.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 266.03%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

