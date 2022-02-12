Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBH. FMR LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,517,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150,004 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 99.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 275,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 115.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 97,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PBH. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

