Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Down to $9.41

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $8.95. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 5,746 shares.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $540.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 44,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 731.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 547,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 482,080 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 414.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 419,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 338,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

