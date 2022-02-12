PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 12,962 Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $909.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

