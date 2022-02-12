Jump Financial LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGS opened at $1.74 on Friday. Regis Co. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.61.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 214.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

