Mizuho Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $350.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PAYC. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.21.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC opened at $349.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 142,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,165,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,562,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,593,000 after buying an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,866,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.