Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446,607 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DNB opened at $19.03 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.57 and a beta of 0.56.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.