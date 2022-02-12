Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446,607 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNB opened at $19.03 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Several research firms have commented on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

