PZ Cussons’ (PZC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.06) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZC stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 197.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 219.25. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.78). The firm has a market cap of £891.75 million and a PE ratio of -52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.45%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Townsend bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($27,180.53).

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.