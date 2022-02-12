Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sysco in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

SYY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.57 on Thursday. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sysco by 10,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after buying an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,958,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Sysco by 354.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock worth $1,244,422. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

