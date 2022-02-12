Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,830,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 696,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after purchasing an additional 604,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 451,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

