Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stake Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 403.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 99,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,908.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $3.06 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $477.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

