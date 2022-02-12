SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEAS. Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.89.

SEAS stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

