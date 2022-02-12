SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEAS. Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.89.
SEAS stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.
In related news, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the period.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
