Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Black Hills by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

