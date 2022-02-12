Profund Advisors LLC Sells 736 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

