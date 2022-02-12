Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 25.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is 32.18. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of 16.12 and a 1 year high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

