IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of IAA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of IAA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IAA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $35.67 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.