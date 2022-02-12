Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 78.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

CSPR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casper Sleep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $282.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Casper Sleep Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.