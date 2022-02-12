ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.44% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 373,351 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 239,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares during the period. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $559.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.23. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

