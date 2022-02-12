XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $37.27 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

