Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,400 Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Polar Power by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 11,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Polar Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Polar Power in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Polar Power news, Director Keith Albrecht sold 16,381 shares of Polar Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $75,844.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. Polar Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.08.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 36.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%.

Polar Power Profile

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

