Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $2,951,877.04 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $424.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 95.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,481,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

