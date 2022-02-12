Credit Suisse AG Has $4.26 Million Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sonos were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sonos by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sonos by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,334,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after buying an additional 302,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,302,000 after buying an additional 46,568 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sonos by 305.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 46,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SONO opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $44.72.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.
