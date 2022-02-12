Schroder Investment Management Group Has $399,000 Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

DT Midstream stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

