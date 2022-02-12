Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 43,895 Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Yalla Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 342,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yalla Group by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 115,076 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,223,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the second quarter worth $574,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YALA opened at $6.55 on Friday. Yalla Group Limited has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

