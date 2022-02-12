Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 230 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $133.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

