Schroder Investment Management Group Has $495,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,216 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Amcor were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. Amcor’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

