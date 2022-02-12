Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 23.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after buying an additional 647,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,144,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,247 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,307,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $52.62 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

