Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cable One were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Cable One by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE CABO opened at $1,538.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.59. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,448.14 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,638.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,800.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.83.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304 shares of company stock worth $550,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.