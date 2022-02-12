Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.87) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.99) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($29.07) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.87) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.32).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,603 ($21.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 24.11. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,878 ($25.40). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,694.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,726.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

