Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on discoverIE Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.50) to GBX 1,150 ($15.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.23) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

DSCV opened at GBX 860 ($11.63) on Wednesday. discoverIE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 600.20 ($8.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,274 ($17.23). The firm has a market cap of £820.92 million and a PE ratio of 61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 938.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Simon Gibbins sold 58,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 987 ($13.35), for a total transaction of £576,200.73 ($779,176.11).

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

