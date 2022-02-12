UBS Group Reiterates GBX 7,800 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.48) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.76) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.19) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,207.50 ($97.46).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

