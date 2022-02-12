UBS Group Reiterates GBX 7,800 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.48) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.76) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.19) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.11) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,207.50 ($97.46).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.