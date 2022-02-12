WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($23.54) to GBX 1,737 ($23.49) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($29.48) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WH Smith has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,051 ($27.73).

LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,660.50 ($22.45) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,541.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,581.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,303 ($17.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,064 ($27.91).

In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.57), for a total transaction of £496,827.92 ($671,843.03). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.72) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($51,791.75).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

