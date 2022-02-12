Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 17,356 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after buying an additional 2,638,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,730,000 after buying an additional 993,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after buying an additional 690,843 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 16,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,162,000 after buying an additional 487,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,442,000 after buying an additional 370,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

