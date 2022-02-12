Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,675 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,690,000 after acquiring an additional 308,858 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 54.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 184.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTM. Bank of America began coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

