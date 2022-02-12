Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 208 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Datadog were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 90,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $167.40 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average of $152.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.