Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,102 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESI opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

