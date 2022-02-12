Short Interest in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Expands By 451.1%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, an increase of 451.1% from the January 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

HHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 977.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 188.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 838,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the second quarter worth $424,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

