Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Given “Neutral” Rating at KGI Securities

KGI Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KGI Securities currently has a $270.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FB. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $219.55 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $216.15 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.74. The company has a market capitalization of $610.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

