Short Interest in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Increases By 415.9%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 415.9% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDF. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $40,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDF stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

